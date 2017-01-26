Columbia Police arrest three suspects...

Columbia Police arrest three suspects from Williamsburg, KY

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Columbia Police arrest three suspects from Williamsburg, KY CPD receives alert from LaFayette, TN Police Department that a stolen truck might be in the Columbia, KY Walmart parking lot. Columbia Police locate whie 2000 Dodge pickup matching description - but registration plate allegedly switch - and make three arrests; suspects lodged in Adair County Regional Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tragic 3 hr awful 99
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr Betty 158,358
KCC PASS Unit wants a Union 6 hr Ladybird 1
Russal Faulkner (Aug '11) 9 hr Just a good ole boy 4
two edroom mobil home for rent (Aug '13) 20 hr Rosa 42
candice stines (Feb '09) Wed Jessie Mae 22
Hunter Smallwood Wed Mike 4
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Williamsburg, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC