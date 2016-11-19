Victim, suspect identified in Springf...

Victim, suspect identified in Springfield shooting

Nov 19, 2016 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

The woman who was shot while driving a vehicle in Springfield has been identified, as well as the suspect in the case. Around noon on Friday, Melody Turner was driving on North Street with her significant other when another car pulled up next to her and fired shots.

