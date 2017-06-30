Delores Mae Johnson Hoppe, Delavan, WI

Delores Mae Johnson Hoppe, Delavan, WI

Born in Elkhorn, WI, to John Edward Johnson and Erma Welch Johnson of Williams Bay, WI. Delores was raised by Henry and Mildred Kenyon of Williams Bay, WI.

