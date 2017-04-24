Anglers warm up to spring fishing
Fish stories don't necessarily require catching fish. But many anglers across the Stateline will begin pursuit of the latter in order to tell the former as Wisconsin's inland fishing season starts Saturday, May 6. Veteran guide Dave Duwe said opening weekend is like Christmas for fishing enthusiasts.
