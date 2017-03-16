Death notices for March 16, 2017

Death notices for March 16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Charles "Ed" Rude , 73, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williams Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar 9 Every Life Matters 4
GET Medications Mar 4 ghyui 1
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Feb 25 padiddly 3
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb '17 Every Life Matters 1
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb '17 Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Jan '17 Hilda 4
See all Williams Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williams Bay Forum Now

Williams Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williams Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Williams Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC