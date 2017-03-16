Death notices for March 16, 2017
Charles "Ed" Rude , 73, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn.
