Woman charged with sixth-offense OWI after crashing into ditch
A Williams Bay woman is charged with sixth-offense operating while intoxicated after she crashed her car into a ditch while on anti-anxiety drugs, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 8 in Walworth County Court. A witness told police about seeing Angela R. Joski, 43, of N2641 Highway 67 crash her car into a ditch at highways 50 and 67 in the town of Delavan and then drive to a gas station on the afternoon of May 1, according to the complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Williams Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Sun
|Every Life Matters
|1
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb 9
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|4
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Williams Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC