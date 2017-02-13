Woman charged with sixth-offense OWI after crashing into ditch

A Williams Bay woman is charged with sixth-offense operating while intoxicated after she crashed her car into a ditch while on anti-anxiety drugs, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 8 in Walworth County Court. A witness told police about seeing Angela R. Joski, 43, of N2641 Highway 67 crash her car into a ditch at highways 50 and 67 in the town of Delavan and then drive to a gas station on the afternoon of May 1, according to the complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.