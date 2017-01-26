Sharon Ann Motzko, Janesville, WI

Friday Jan 6

Sharon Ann Motzko, 67, of Janesville died January 4, 2017 at Rock Haven Nursing Home where she had resided for the past several years. Sharon was born in Chicago, IL on July 26, 1949, the daughter of George and Mary Motzko.

