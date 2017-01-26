Sharon Ann Motzko, Janesville, WI
Sharon Ann Motzko, 67, of Janesville died January 4, 2017 at Rock Haven Nursing Home where she had resided for the past several years. Sharon was born in Chicago, IL on July 26, 1949, the daughter of George and Mary Motzko.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williams Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|4
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|Crystal Procknow (Mar '16)
|Jan 17
|Loving her
|5
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec '16
|Brown
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williams Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC