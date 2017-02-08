Police identify injured woman from La...

Police identify injured woman from Lake Geneva meth cook mishap

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Lake Geneva police identified the woman who was injured Monday after a methamphetamine cook ignited and burned her in a hotel room. The woman is Melissa Kuen, 35, of Williams Bay, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williams Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... 9 hr Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan 21 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Jan 21 Hilda 4
TDS Outage again.... Jan 18 lurker 3
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... Dec '16 Jordan 2
school board members overstepping Dec '16 More optimistic 3
See all Williams Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williams Bay Forum Now

Williams Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williams Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Williams Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC