Police identify injured woman from Lake Geneva meth cook mishap
Lake Geneva police identified the woman who was injured Monday after a methamphetamine cook ignited and burned her in a hotel room. The woman is Melissa Kuen, 35, of Williams Bay, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williams Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|9 hr
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|4
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Williams Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC