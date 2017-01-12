Charges filed after Lake Geneva house raided, meth cook ignites in Lake Geneva hotel
Four days later, while investigating what police say was a meth lab explosion in a Lake Geneva hotel room, they found McBean in a room filled with acrid smoke. McBean's facial hair had been burned off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williams Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|2
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 16
|natureboy
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec 16
|Brown
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williams Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC