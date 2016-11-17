Local talent takes center stage
From left, high school students Isaiah Johnson, Laurena Erdman, Hannah Peterson, Josh Olson, Johann Botsch, Gretel Botsch and Rob Potter rehearse a scene from "Little Women" being presented at Faith Christian School in Williams Bay Nov. 18-20. Terry Mayer photo Rachel Stinespring, left, and Hannah Peterson rehearse a scene from "Little Women" at Faith Christian School in Williams Bay.
