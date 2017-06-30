Wilkes-Barre Labor Council honors vet...

Wilkes-Barre Labor Council honors veterans at cookout

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Labor Council hosted a barbecue chicken cookout at the VA Center Pavilion in observance of Flag Day and as a special tribute to veterans who served the country and are patients at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. Local union members and some of their families volunteered for the Flag Day event.

