Senior farmers market vouchers available

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, developed by the federal and state departments of agriculture, provides each eligible senior with four $5 vouchers which can only be used to purchase Pennsylvania grown fresh fruits and vegetables from a participating farmers market stand. Those age 60 or who will turn that age before Dec. 31, live in Luzerne or Wyoming counties and meet the 2017 household total income requirements of $22,311 for one person or $30,044 for two people are eligible.

