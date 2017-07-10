Rally held in support of minimum wage hike
MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Michael Clemente, regional director of Arias Agencies, speaks during a rally at City Hall in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday to demand the General Assembly Pass HB1520 to Increase the minimum wage. A group of about a dozen workers and activists demonstrated for a higher minimum wage outside Wilkes-Barre City Hall on Thursday.
