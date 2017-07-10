Rally held in support of minimum wage...

Rally held in support of minimum wage hike

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Michael Clemente, regional director of Arias Agencies, speaks during a rally at City Hall in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday to demand the General Assembly Pass HB1520 to Increase the minimum wage. A group of about a dozen workers and activists demonstrated for a higher minimum wage outside Wilkes-Barre City Hall on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prepare to survive. Jul 8 unoriginal preppers 2
FeetPeace Scam ALERT Jul 8 so what 3
Protect the power grid. Jul 8 unoriginal preppers 2
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16) Jun 30 Educated White Pe... 3
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun '17 Nelson 3
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun '17 SkylinersDBCorps 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,797 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC