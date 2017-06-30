Movie series brings family fun to South Wilkes-Barre
Two community groups have joined forces to bring Friday night family fun to South Wilkes-Barre this summer. The SWB Summer Movie Series, organized by South Wilkes-Barre Skyhawks Soccer and the South Wilkes-Barre Residents Association, launched June 16 and runs through Aug. 11 at the Gordon Avenue Soccer Complex.
