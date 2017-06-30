Hospitals offer micro market

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre will host a "Get Fresh Micro Market" every week, beginning Monday, July 3. Fresh, local produce will be available for employees, patients and visitors to purchase in the hospital's cafeteria throughout the summer. The market also will offer free recipe cards and healthy-eating education materials, as well as cafeteria menu specials through the end of September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.