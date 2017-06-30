Casey speaks out against health care bill

U.S. Senator Bob Casey speaks during a press conference, Monday July 3, 2017, at the Luzerne County Courthouse, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to highlight how the Republican health care scheme would worsen the opioid crisis gripping families across Pennsylvania. Casey, joined by local officials, including a drug and alcohol expert and county council chair, will call on the GOP to reverse course as they detail how the current proposed health care bill will undermine coverage for substance abuse, wipe out funding and leave those struggling with substance abuse without care.

