Woman will stand trial for allegedly shoving girl
DAVE SCHERBENCO / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Marlenea Uravage is accused of shoving a 12-year-old girl outside Quick Stop on Spring Street in Wilkes-Barre. WILKES-BARRE - A woman accused of attacking a 12-year-old girl outside a Wilkes-Barre convenience store will face charges in county court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|Educated White Pe...
|3
|Protect the power grid.
|Wed
|William
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Jun 5
|Laura
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC