Woman who overdosed sues police for filing drug charges

A Tunkhannock woman who survived a heroin overdose filed a federal lawsuit alleging she was wrongly charged with drug offenses despite the fact she was immune from prosecution. Samantha Bailey, 27 Morio Drive, claims Wyoming County District Attorney Jeffrey Mitchell and a police officer persisted in filing charges even though she qualified for immunity under the Drug Overdose Immunity Act - a state law that protects overdose victims and those who seek assistance for them from prosecution under certain circumstances.

