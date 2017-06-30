Woman who overdosed sues police for filing drug charges
A Tunkhannock woman who survived a heroin overdose filed a federal lawsuit alleging she was wrongly charged with drug offenses despite the fact she was immune from prosecution. Samantha Bailey, 27 Morio Drive, claims Wyoming County District Attorney Jeffrey Mitchell and a police officer persisted in filing charges even though she qualified for immunity under the Drug Overdose Immunity Act - a state law that protects overdose victims and those who seek assistance for them from prosecution under certain circumstances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FeetPeace Scam ALERT
|9 hr
|Faguely1
|2
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|Educated White Pe...
|3
|Protect the power grid.
|Wed
|William
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC