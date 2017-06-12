Wilkes-Barre Twp. business expanding
Rocco Arruzzo, the mall's business operations manager, said Thursday That Bounce Place, a children's recreational entity located near the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Twp., is establishing a second location in the space next to Kmart formerly occupied by Boardwalk Blvd. "It will be a children's bounce house, with an arcade and video games," Arruzzo said. "We have been asked several times when we are getting an arcade, something for the kids, someplace where they can have parties.
