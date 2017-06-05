Wilkes-Barre man allegedly paid boy for oral sex, nude photos
A Wilkes-Barre man under investigation for allegedly providing a handgun to a minor was charged Monday with the sexual assault of another teenage boy. According to court papers, Kingston police started investigating Alexander Walski, 61, of Division Street, for reportedly providing a .22-caliber handgun to a 16-year-old boy.
