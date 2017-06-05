Wilkes-Barre man allegedly paid boy f...

Wilkes-Barre man allegedly paid boy for oral sex, nude photos

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

A Wilkes-Barre man under investigation for allegedly providing a handgun to a minor was charged Monday with the sexual assault of another teenage boy. According to court papers, Kingston police started investigating Alexander Walski, 61, of Division Street, for reportedly providing a .22-caliber handgun to a 16-year-old boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 4 hr Ann 675
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) Mon Laura 5
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes May 29 BobPasterniak 2
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
intersting places. May 28 mike 1
News Cheers and Jeers May 22 fapper 7
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC