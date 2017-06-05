W-B Area CTC has a new director
The joint operating committee of the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center voted 7-4 Thursday to appoint Anthony C. Guariglia as the center's administrative director. The only other applicant to interview for the job was Coughlin High School Principal Patrick Patte, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of a policy that restricts naming job applicants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prepare to survive.
|Wed
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Wed
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Hakeem
|677
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Jun 5
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC