W-B Area CTC has a new director

The joint operating committee of the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center voted 7-4 Thursday to appoint Anthony C. Guariglia as the center's administrative director. The only other applicant to interview for the job was Coughlin High School Principal Patrick Patte, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of a policy that restricts naming job applicants.

