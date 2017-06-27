W-B Area approves $121.2M budget, property tax increase
The Wilkes-Barre Area School Board voted Tuesday to approve a $121.2 million budget and increase property taxes 3.5 percent. The board did not vote to cut any programs or furlough employees - something the board did a year ago when approving the current budget - but the district is still dealing with some financial difficulties.
