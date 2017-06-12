Video: Jealous woman shoves 12-year-old girl to the ground
The moment a jealous girlfriend, 28, knocks out a 12-year-old when she catches her boyfriend chatting up the girl Video shows the moment that a 28-year-old woman shoved a 12-year-old to the ground outside of a convenience store in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania The girl, Presley Keeney, was standing outside the store waiting for her dad when the woman's boyfriend came up to her and asked 'Can I have a piece of that?' That's when Marlenea Uravage walked up behind the man and pushed him, before turning and shoving Presley to the ground The couple then fled the scene as Presley's father ran out of the store to see what was wrong Shocking video shows the moment that a 28-year-old woman shoved a 12-year-old girl to the ground when the woman's boyfriend tried to chat the minor up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 10
|Ann
|678
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Jun 5
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC