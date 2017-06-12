UNICO contributions acknowledged by m...

UNICO contributions acknowledged by mayor

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George, before a large group of Unicans from throughout the Northeast, presented UNICO president attorney John Terrana with a proclamation on Wednesday, June 7, acknowledging Wilkes-Barre UNICO's contribution of $43,000 to local charities and civic groups. In addition, the proclamation recognized that the Wilkes-Barre Chapter was chosen as the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 19 hr Great Cheeto 681
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) Jun 5 Laura 5
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC