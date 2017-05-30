Two kids at a kindergarten graduation fought. Then one dad was shot and killed, police say
A dispute over two children's rough play ended in tragedy after one father allegedly pulled a gun on another and fatally shot him in the head, according to local media reports. According to the Associated Press , the shooting occurred Wednesday evening in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check youtube for skytran.
|Thu
|simone
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|671
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|May 22
|fapper
|7
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|May 22
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC