Two kids at a kindergarten graduation...

Two kids at a kindergarten graduation fought. Then one dad was shot and killed, police say

A dispute over two children's rough play ended in tragedy after one father allegedly pulled a gun on another and fatally shot him in the head, according to local media reports. According to the Associated Press , the shooting occurred Wednesday evening in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania.

