TL parent company sells 22 more newspapers

Civitas Media, the North Carolina-based company that owns the Times Leader, has sold its print and digital assets in North and South Carolina to Champion Media LLC. The announcement follows the sale of the a newspaper in Missouri, 16 newspapers in Ohio and five newspapers in West Virginia. However, its building at 15 N. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre remains up for sale for $1.25 million on Lewith & Freeman Real Estate's website.

