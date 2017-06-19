This bear got a little too close for comfort in Swoyersville
Thank goodness for seat belts! This week, my oldest daughter picked me up in front of our home in Swoyersville but, as she was pulling away from the curb, she slammed on her brakes. There was a huge black bear roaming around our back yard.
Start the conversation
Comments
Add your comments below
