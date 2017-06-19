Tamaqua Relay for Life honors survivors

Tamaqua Relay for Life honors survivors

Cancer survivors, family, friends, and other supporters came together for the survivors' ceremony at Tamaqua Senior High School on Saturday, capping off the Relay for Life with a celebration of strength and hope. While the Relay experienced some tough conditions due to rain on Friday, many still weathered the storm in order to support the American Cancer Society's flagship event.

