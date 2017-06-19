Tamaqua Relay for Life honors survivors
Cancer survivors, family, friends, and other supporters came together for the survivors' ceremony at Tamaqua Senior High School on Saturday, capping off the Relay for Life with a celebration of strength and hope. While the Relay experienced some tough conditions due to rain on Friday, many still weathered the storm in order to support the American Cancer Society's flagship event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Jun 5
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC