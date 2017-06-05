Stevens speaks at area lawyers luncheon

19 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Judge Correale F. Stevens, President Judge Emeritus of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and former Justice of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, spoke to area judges and lawyers at a luncheon held by the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County. The luncheon was also attended by former Pennsylvania Bar Association president, attorney Arthur L. Piccone, and the current treasurer of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and chairperson of the Attorney Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court, attorney David E. Schwager.

