Resource center to aid displaced Air Products workers to find new jobs
MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER The Air Products plant in Hanover Twp. has been in operation since 1955.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check youtube for skytran.
|23 hr
|simone
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Al Busillo
|671
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|May 22
|fapper
|7
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|May 22
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC