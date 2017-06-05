Prosecutors in Scholl case reveal son's statement
MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Melissa Ann Scholl's attorney, Larry Kansky, maintains she had no intention of killing her children. WILKES-BARRE - County prosecutors on Thursday revealed attempted murder suspect Melissa Ann Scholl's son told investigators his mother hugged him for what she said would be the last time shortly after inserting a hose into the car window.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prepare to survive.
|Wed
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Wed
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Hakeem
|677
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Jun 5
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC