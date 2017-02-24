Program aims to keep kids reading

THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE United Way of Wyoming Valley 2016-17 campaign co-chairs Greg Collins and Katie McCarthy Lambert read to children at the Osterhout Free Library in August 2016 to mark the second anniversary of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program cited as an influence for the United Way's Tag In campaign. Words from a popular kids' game have a more serious application this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.