Police: Teen asked man for ride, shot him

A 17-year-old boy asked a man for a car ride then shot him three times and stole cash from him, police said. Police have charged Idris Khairi, 17, of Wilkes-Barre, in connection with the shooting that occurred on Mayer Street in the city around 7 p.m. on June 17. According to a criminal complaint, police found Enarking Salazar-Torres at a business on Blackman Street that night, bleeding from three gunshot wounds.

