Police: Teen asked man for ride, shot him
A 17-year-old boy asked a man for a car ride then shot him three times and stole cash from him, police said. Police have charged Idris Khairi, 17, of Wilkes-Barre, in connection with the shooting that occurred on Mayer Street in the city around 7 p.m. on June 17. According to a criminal complaint, police found Enarking Salazar-Torres at a business on Blackman Street that night, bleeding from three gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Jun 5
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC