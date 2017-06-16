Police Blotter
It appears nothing was taken, but police continue to investigate. a Michael Martin, 68, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged with providing false ID to law enforcement after police investigated an incident at the Turkey Hill Minit Market on Wednesday.
