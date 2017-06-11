Plenty Embrace Warm Weather from High in the Sky to Underwater

"The weather has not been cooperative at all, so this is one of the first nice summer days that we are out here and we should have a bunch of guys out here by mid-afternoon," said Mark McCracken of Wilkes-Barre. McCracken is the president of the Swetland RC Flyers, who were hosting an open house in Wyoming for people interested in learning about radio-controlled airplanes.

