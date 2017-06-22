WARREN RUDA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER HomeWorks Gifts on George Avenue in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.Below: Some items available at the store. Some items available at HomeWorks Gifts on George Avenue in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barrecv23homeworksgiftsp3Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice WILKES-BARRE - Husband and wife Dennis and Catherine Gourley have opened something they feel the area needs: a gift shop that sells Irish imports and other products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.