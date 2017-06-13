THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Melissa Ann Scholl arrives for court proceedings earlier in the week at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre. WILKES-BARRE - The attempted murder trial against Melissa Ann Scholl got off to a dramatic start Wednesday when a key prosecution witness - her 9-year-old son - unexpectedly testified that his mother wanted to kill herself, but had no intention of hurting him or his sister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.