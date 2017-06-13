N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:06:1...

N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:06:13 00:59:52

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Melissa Ann Scholl arrives for court proceedings earlier in the week at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre. WILKES-BARRE - The attempted murder trial against Melissa Ann Scholl got off to a dramatic start Wednesday when a key prosecution witness - her 9-year-old son - unexpectedly testified that his mother wanted to kill herself, but had no intention of hurting him or his sister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 10 Ann 678
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) Jun 5 Laura 5
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Libya
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC