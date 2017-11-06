People on the Move 6/11/2017

A graduate of St. Mary's College of Maryland and Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute, Gabe joined the firm in 1998 and has contributed to a wide range of academic, cultural and residential projects, including Marywood University's new Learning Commons, Sawyer Library at Williams College, and the Visitor Activity Center at Pocono Environmental Education Center. Gabe leads the firm's Wilkes-Barre office with principals Bill Loose and Peter Bohlin.

