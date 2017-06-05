Pennsylvania casino apologizing over ...

Pennsylvania casino apologizing over 'handicap' concert area

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Pennsylvania casino is apologizing after people with disabilities complained that seating arrangements for weekly tribute band concerts are humiliating and shameful. A spokeswoman says the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino near Wilkes-Barre will move the Americans With Disabilities Act seating area to a "better location" and apologized for complaints about a free concert Thursday by an AC/DC tribute band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 6 hr Hakeem 677
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) Mon Laura 5
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes May 29 BobPasterniak 2
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
intersting places. May 28 mike 1
News Cheers and Jeers May 22 fapper 7
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC