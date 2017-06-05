Pennsylvania casino apologizing over 'handicap' concert area
A Pennsylvania casino is apologizing after people with disabilities complained that seating arrangements for weekly tribute band concerts are humiliating and shameful. A spokeswoman says the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino near Wilkes-Barre will move the Americans With Disabilities Act seating area to a "better location" and apologized for complaints about a free concert Thursday by an AC/DC tribute band.
