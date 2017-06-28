Our Lady of Hope Christian Women honor mothers
The Christian Women of Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, held their annual Mother's Day Dinner at R and D Memories, 566 Fellows Ave., Hanover Township. A family style dinner was enjoyed by 35 members and guests, and was followed by a program by Patti Shinko, social chairwoman, which included a Mother's Day bingo game and remarks by Evelyn Evans and Marie Bozentka.
