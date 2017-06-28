Our Lady of Hope Christian Women hono...

Our Lady of Hope Christian Women honor mothers

11 hrs ago

The Christian Women of Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, held their annual Mother's Day Dinner at R and D Memories, 566 Fellows Ave., Hanover Township. A family style dinner was enjoyed by 35 members and guests, and was followed by a program by Patti Shinko, social chairwoman, which included a Mother's Day bingo game and remarks by Evelyn Evans and Marie Bozentka.

