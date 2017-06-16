One of Three Accused in Casino Theft ...

One of Three Accused in Casino Theft Scheme Sentenced

One of the three people accused in a half million dollar scheme to rip off Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino near Wilkes-Barre was sentenced Friday. Robert Pellegrini of Mountain Top must spend 32 months in federal prison.

