Nicole Flaherty and Kyle Emerick
Nicole Flaherty and Kyle Emerick were united in the sacrament of marriage on June 25, 2016, at St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre, by Monsignor Joseph Rauscher. The bride is the daughter of Mark and Colleen Flaherty, of Hanover Twp.
