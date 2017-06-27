NBT Bank to offer - Home in the City'...

NBT Bank to offer - Home in the City' loan program

The bank will offer its "Home in the City" program in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton, NBT Bank Senior Vice President and Residential Mortgage Manager Joseph Culver announced Tuesday at Genetti's Hotel and Conference Center in Wilkes-Barre. "By partnering with agencies like HDC, we are providing options that might otherwise not be available to homebuyers in cities like Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre," Culver said.

