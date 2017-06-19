Mic silenced when grad's speech criticizes administrators
A Pennsylvania high school valedictorian had his microphone silenced when his commencement speech went off script and criticized the district's administrators. Wyoming Area High School grad Peter Butera, who was also his class president, tells The Citizens' Voice that he doesn't think Friday's speech "could have gone any better" adding, that "them cutting my microphone proved my point to be true."
