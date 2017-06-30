Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in Our...

Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in Our Area

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

Medical marijuana patients will be able to obtain the drug from 52 locations that have just been issued permits by the state government. Those locations will include one in the Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville by Justice Grown Pennsylvania LLC. Another by Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC with a primary dispensary on North Keyser Ave in Scranton and a second on Kidder Street in Wilkes Barre and a third on Route 940 in Blakeslee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FeetPeace Scam ALERT 9 hr Faguely1 2
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16) 17 hr Educated White Pe... 3
Protect the power grid. Wed William 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,316 • Total comments across all topics: 282,151,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC