Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in Our Area
Medical marijuana patients will be able to obtain the drug from 52 locations that have just been issued permits by the state government. Those locations will include one in the Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville by Justice Grown Pennsylvania LLC. Another by Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC with a primary dispensary on North Keyser Ave in Scranton and a second on Kidder Street in Wilkes Barre and a third on Route 940 in Blakeslee.
