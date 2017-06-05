Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services plans youth center open house

Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services will hold a youth drop-in center open house from 6 to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 6. The center is located at the Catholic Youth Center , 36 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. An initiative of the Luzerne County System of Care, the drop in center will provide a central place for self-help, advocacy, education and socialization for youth ages 14-18.

