Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services plans youth center open house
Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services will hold a youth drop-in center open house from 6 to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 6. The center is located at the Catholic Youth Center , 36 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. An initiative of the Luzerne County System of Care, the drop in center will provide a central place for self-help, advocacy, education and socialization for youth ages 14-18.
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|16 min
|pete antonio
|676
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Mon
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|May 22
|fapper
|7
