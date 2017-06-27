Leadership W-B recruits K-12 teachers

Leadership Wilkes-Barre is recruiting K-12 public and private school classroom teachers to be a part of the Impact: Leadership in Education program's third operational year, the Class of 2018. The first of its kind, Impact is a professional and personal development experience that brings together the region's education professionals for a series of interactive sessions designed to empower teachers to be progressive agents of positive change within schools.

