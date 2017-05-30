LCCF inmate accused of setting fire at prison
Danielle Ann Housenick, 24, is led to her arraignment on charges of arson, risking catastrophe, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief after setting the fires last month, police said.Mark Morancv03housenickp1 MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Danielle Ann Housenick, 24, wore a spit guard Friday as she was led to her arraignment in Wilkes-Barre. WILKES-BARRE - A Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate was charged Friday with arson and related counts alleging she set fires in two jail cells with a lighter concealed in a body cavity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|671
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|May 22
|fapper
|7
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|May 22
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC