LCCF inmate accused of setting fire at prison

Danielle Ann Housenick, 24, is led to her arraignment on charges of arson, risking catastrophe, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief after setting the fires last month, police said.Mark Morancv03housenickp1 MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Danielle Ann Housenick, 24, wore a spit guard Friday as she was led to her arraignment in Wilkes-Barre. WILKES-BARRE - A Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate was charged Friday with arson and related counts alleging she set fires in two jail cells with a lighter concealed in a body cavity.

