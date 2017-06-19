Junior League of W-B elects board of directors

The Junior League of Wilkes-Barre elected the following members to its board of directors: Maggie Lipperini, president; Jennifer Rogers, president-elect; Jennifer Williams, treasurer; Suzanne Mattern, assistant treasurer; Jacklyn Ganz, secretary; Kalen Churcher, communications vice president; Johanna Rehill, community vice president; Lee Ann McDermott and Carol Anne Jones-Leco, fund development vice presidents; Robyn Cherinka, nominating chairperson and Christa Fillipkowski, membership development vice president. Founded in 1934, the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre is committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.