Junior League of W-B elects board of ...

Junior League of W-B elects board of directors

14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The Junior League of Wilkes-Barre elected the following members to its board of directors: Maggie Lipperini, president; Jennifer Rogers, president-elect; Jennifer Williams, treasurer; Suzanne Mattern, assistant treasurer; Jacklyn Ganz, secretary; Kalen Churcher, communications vice president; Johanna Rehill, community vice president; Lee Ann McDermott and Carol Anne Jones-Leco, fund development vice presidents; Robyn Cherinka, nominating chairperson and Christa Fillipkowski, membership development vice president. Founded in 1934, the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre is committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

