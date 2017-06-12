Inmate files suit against correctiona...

Inmate files suit against correctional officer

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE The Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate has filed a federal lawsuit against a correctional officer. Edward Hernandez alleges officer Kristofer Renfer slammed his head to the ground while his hands were cuffed behind his back, breaking his neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 10 Ann 678
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) Jun 5 Laura 5
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC